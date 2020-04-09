Skip to Content
today at 10:55 pm
BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence in Yuma neighborhood

Detail still coming in on crime scene at 17th Street and Riley Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Yuma Police Department (YPD) units are working an active crime scene.

Officers were called to the area of 17th Street and Riley Avenue around nine Thursday night. YPD has released no details on the nature of its investigation, except to say it is "investigating a disturbance."

Stay with KYMA.com, and tune into Sunrise at 6 a.m., for the latest details on this developing story.

