Pest Control company goes above and beyond to make sure Yuma is protected

News

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma pest control company is not just fighting bugs and rodents, they are fighting the coronavirus.

It takes about an hour of spraying and wiping down the disinfectant in the Yuma County building, but it’s more than just a job for Sun City Pest Control.

Manny Valenzuela said he was the first to bring the disinfectant to Yuma and did it to protect his hometown.

"When all of this started going on in the world, I thought about how can I help Yuma County and get ahead of this game," explained Valenzuela. "Now we have plenty of it available so we can take care of Yuma County."

News 11’s Ciara Encinas suited up and went inside with Sun City Pest Control to see how they are fighting the coronavirus. Tune in at 5 p.m. to hear what is in the product that kills viruses.