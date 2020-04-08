Nursing home evacuated after caregivers no-show for a second day

News

Riverside facility has more than 30 patients infected with coronavirus

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A southern California nursing home was evacuted Wednesday after employees failed to show up for work for a second day.

34 patients and nine staffers from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside have tested postive for coronavirus. Employees didn't show up for work Tuesday. They were no-shows again on Wednesday.

Riverside health officials ordered 84 patients moved from the facility to other centers. Those centers will now stop accepting new patients until after the threat of further infection has passed.

On Tuesday, health officials teamed up with Kaiser Permanente to send 33 licensed vocational nurses to Magnolia Rehabilitation to fill in for the absent caregivers.

Riverside County currently has more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for 28 deaths in the county.