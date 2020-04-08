Level 3 sex offender moves to a new home

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) would like to notify the community that Lewis Harvey Thompson, a Level 3 Sex Offender is now living in a new address.

YCSO says the 43-year-old now lives at the 13000 block of E. 53rd Lane in Yuma.

Thompson is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

According to YCSO Thompson has previously pled guilty in the following acts:

-On May 5, 2005, Thompson pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to Sexual Conduct with a Minor. He had sexual contact with a 15-year-old woman known to him. He was placed on 36 months of probation.

-On February 27, 2007, Thompson’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced by the Yuma County Superior Court to one year in prison.

-On November 21, 2008, Thompson pled guilty to Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and he was placed on 36 months of supervised probation.

-On September 10, 2010, Thompson pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was placed on intensive probation for 36 months in addition to the original conviction.

-On December 9, 2013, Thompson failed to register his online identifiers in accordance with ARS 13-3821 and ARS 13-3822.

-His probation was revoked and he was sentenced in the Yuma County Superior Court to the Arizona Department of Corrections for one year with 347 days credit.