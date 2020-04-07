YPD: One dead, one seriously injured after shooting in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UPDATE:

Yuma Police Department confirm one man is dead and another individual is hospitalized after they were shot Tuesday morning.

According to YPD, a 22-year-old man was flown to Phoenix with injuries, and an 18-years-old died.

YPD has no information on the suspect, but they are advising those in the area with any type of surveillance in the area to come forward.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is responding to a report of shots fired Tuesday morning.

YPD said they received a call at around 2 a.m. of shots fired off of 3rd Street and 9th Ave.

Currently, 3rd Street is blocked off from 8th Ave. to 10th Ave. by police.

This is currently an open investigation.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 11 as we bring you more details.