SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SONORA (KYMA, KECY)- The Secretary of Health in Sonora confirms two coronavirus death in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Secretary of Health in Sonora says two people from San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora have died and one from Magdaleno de Kino, Sonora.

As of now, there are 36 cases in Sonora.

