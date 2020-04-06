Two teens hospitalized after taking fentanyl

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY)- Two teens were taken to the hospital after fentanyl intoxication in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

Tribuna de San Luis said the mother of the 16-year-old sent him to buy water at the store Friday afternoon. After been gone for several hours, the mother went to look for him and found him unconscious near a truck.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where medical personnel informed the family the teen was poisoned with fentanyl.

Hours later, police said a 15-year-old was also taken to the hospital suffering the same effects from the drug. Relatives who reside in the Campestre neighborhood explained to the police that they found the teen lying in the courtyard of the house.

Police said both teens are recovering.

Investigations are now underway to try to identify and locate those who provided the drug to the minors.