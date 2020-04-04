President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arizona
PHOENIX, (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey today announced President Trump has approved Arizona's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state.
This is in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The declaration makes available additional federal assets and resources to aid Arizona’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.
The approval will provide Arizona access to expanded health care aid, which will include:
- Mental health care
- Supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers
- Provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies
- Make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans
- Expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19 and more.
Governor Ducey responded with the following:
"I’m grateful to President Trump for approving Arizona’s request and for the Administration’s continued partnership,” said Governor Ducey. “These resources will bolster our efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and help us bounce back afterward stronger than ever. This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus."Gov. Doug Ducey
