President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arizona

PHOENIX, (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey today announced President Trump has approved Arizona's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state.

This is in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The declaration makes available additional federal assets and resources to aid Arizona’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

The approval will provide Arizona access to expanded health care aid, which will include:

Mental health care

Supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers

Provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies

Make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans

Expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19 and more.

Governor Ducey responded with the following: