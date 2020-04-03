Yuma County releases latest coronavirus report

News

One new case, but number of cases stands at 15

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Yuma County. However, the official number of cases still stands at 15.

Health officials say they identified an error in a previous test, and removed that patient's name from their list. However, they then identified a new patient, so the number remains unchanged.

All Yuma County patients are in isolation. Health officials are actively investigating their contact histories, and will notify anyone at risk for exposure.

To date, 237 people across the county have been tested for coronavirus