Woman arrested for smuggling 54 pounds of meth

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A woman was arrested at the Highway 86 checkpoint after agents found 10 packages of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 29-year-old woman was driving a KIA Rondo when she approached the checkpoint Wednesday morning. She was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to her vehicle.

While in secondary, agents searched the vehicle and discovered the packages of meth inside the floorboard of the vehicle.

Agents said the total weight of the drugs was 54.20 pounds with an estimated value of $102,980.

The woman, a United States citizen, the drugs, and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).