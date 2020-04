News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Teachers at H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School purchased plenty of sanitizers and cleaning wipes to donate to the hospital.

The donations will be taken to Yuma Regional Corporate Center on 32nd Street Thursday.

H.L. Suverkrup teachers said Yuma is their community and try helping the best they can to assist organizations that help them stay healthy.