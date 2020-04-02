Burglary suspect arrested after vandalizing Vincent Memorial High School

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Police said a man is in custody after burglarizing Vincent Memorial High School in Calexico.

The Calexico Police Officer Association said the suspect caused thousands of dollars in water damage after causing a newly constructed school building to flood.







Courtesy of Calexico Police Officer Association

Police said the suspect is seen on surveillance video walking around the school attempting to open classroom doors and student lockers.

The suspect spent several hours on school property before leaving with several items, including a maintenance cart, according to the Calexico Police Officer Association.





Courtesy of Calexico Police Officer Association



When school staff arrived, they found a piece of the suspect's pants hanging from the school's fence.

Reports said, "The Holey Pants Bandit" was located and taken into custody.