Yuma man self-quarantines after returning from Africa

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man's missionary work in Africa was cut short after the global pandemic.

Elder Sean Lines is back in his Yuma backyard self-quarantining for the next two weeks.

It was a challenge for him and his family members to not embrace each other when he arrived at the airport, but he is keeping his spirits high.

"Talking to family, that's going to be really big support for me, but at least we know it's not permanent," said Lines.

This is a developing story.

