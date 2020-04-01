Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:15 pm

One more case of coronavirus in Yuma County

Branded Coronavirus

Health officials release daily update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One more Yuma County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county-wide total to 13.

We know at least three of those patients are hospitalized at YRMC. All of the patients are in isolation. Health officials are investigating each of the patients' contact history. They will contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total Patients13
Total Tests Administered162
Female Patients431%
Male Patients969%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39538.5%
40-59323%
60+
Deaths0

[Related story: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]

There are currently 1,413 cases of coronavirus across Arizona. The illness has killed 29 people, none of them in Yuma County.

Arizona Coronavirus / Coronavirus / Top Stories / Yuma County / Yuma County Coronavirus

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply