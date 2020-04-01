One more case of coronavirus in Yuma County

News

Health officials release daily update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One more Yuma County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county-wide total to 13.

We know at least three of those patients are hospitalized at YRMC. All of the patients are in isolation. Health officials are investigating each of the patients' contact history. They will contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total Patients 13 Total Tests Administered 162 Female Patients 4 31% Male Patients 9 69% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 5 38.5% 40-59 3 23% 60+ Deaths 0

There are currently 1,413 cases of coronavirus across Arizona. The illness has killed 29 people, none of them in Yuma County.