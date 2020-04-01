Border Patrol agents rescue three people from Salinity Canal

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued three people who struggled to stay afloat in the Salinity Canal on Monday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the Department of Defense personnel assisting Yuma Sector Border Patrol notified units in the vicinity that three people had entered the Salinity Canal between County 9th and County 10th.

An agent discovered the trio in distress staying afloat.

CBP said the agent quickly deployed a water rescue bag pulling all three to safety.

The undocumented immigrants were in good health and refused additional medical treatment.

The rescued individuals were Indian nationals, and have been charged with immigration violations.