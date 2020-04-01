News

(KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona COVID-19 Town Hall will air commercial-free on Thursday, April 2 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. MDT. on the following local stations:

NBC (channel 11), CBS (channel 5), ABC (channel 10), and FOX (channel 9).

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major General Michael McGuire and State of Arizona Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ruiz will be speaking at the town hall.

“We’re all looking for support to manage through this crisis, and thanks to this partnership, Thursday’s town hall will reach hundreds of thousands of Arizonans for a shared conversation,” said Chris Kline, President, and CEO of the Arizona Broadcasters Association.

For safety reasons, there will not be a live audience at the town hall due to social distancing requirements. However, it will air live across the entire state.

Over the last few days, Arizona radio and TV stations have encouraged their audiences to submit questions for the town hall.

Over 2,000 questions have already flooded in. While there won’t be time for every question, the moderators plan to address as many as possible during the live broadcast.