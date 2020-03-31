Police search for man suspected of killing his wife

News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Chula Vista police are searching for a man suspected of killing his wife Sunday.

The San Diego Tribune said police are looking for 37-year-old Franciso Uriarte after his three children told police his father had killed their mother, 35-year-old Natalia Uriarte.

Police are still searching for Francisco Uriarte who they believe is still on the run in San Diego.

Police said they responded to a domestic dispute at Villa Granada Apartments on Oxford Street about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

By the time they arrived at the apartment, Francisco was gone.

A cousin of Francisco Uriarte said Monday afternoon that she had not heard from him. She described him as a hard-working man dedicated to his family.

There is a GoFundMe page for the victim, Natalia Uriarte.

According to the GoFund page, the suspect may be in Mexicali or Tijuana.

Francisco Uriarte is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a large black overcoat, shorts and flip flops.

Police said he was possibly armed with a gun or knife and likely suffered “significant injuries” to his hands during the struggle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.