2,000 feet tunnel between U.S. and Mexico discovered in San Diego

News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Federal agents discover a new drug-smuggling tunnel that extends under the United States-Mexico border to a warehouse in a commercial complex in Otay Mesa area, of San Diego.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the discovery of the tunnel resulted from an ongoing investigation by members on the San Diego Tunnel Task Force, which include Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Attorney’s Office.

















Courtesy of DEA

As the investigation progressed, agents worked with the Fiscalia General de la Republica (FGR) and Secretaria de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) to locate the tunnel entrance in Mexico. Agents subsequently presented evidence to a U.S. federal judge and obtained a federal search warrant for the warehouse in Otay Mesa.

The U.S. exit point was discovered subsequent to the execution of the warrant.

Inside the tunnel, agents found 1,300 pounds of cocaine, 86 pounds of methamphetamine, 17 pounds of heroin, 3,000 pounds of marijuana, and over two pounds of fentanyl. The total street value of the drugs is $29.6 million.

According to the DEA, the tunnel extends for more than 2,000 feet underground from a warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego.

The tunnel has an average depth of 31 feet and is three-feet wide through most of the passageway.

Agents estimate the tunnel has been in existence for several months due to the advanced construction observed in several portions of the passageway, which included reinforced walls, ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system.

The San Diego Tunnel Task Force would like to thank the Government of Mexico authorities for their cooperation in this bi-lateral investigation.

Tunnels like this bring large quantities of dangerous drugs and violence into our communities. Law enforcement often relies on the public’s assistance in identifying the location of these tunnels. Anyone may anonymously report suspicious activity to the Tunnel Task Force at 1-877-9TUNNEL (1-877-988-6635).