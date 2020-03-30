Number of coronavirus cases in Imperial County grows to 33

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Health Department now says it's dealing with 33 cases of coronavirus countywide.

Health officials are not releasing any details about the latest patients. However, we learned today that an employee at IN-N-OUT is among those who tested positive. Two members of the Calexico Unified School District may also have the illness.

Here's a look at the latest numbers on coronavirus testing in the Valley:

Coronavirus Cases in the Imperial Valley

Positive Cases 33 Pending Results 14 Negative Results 177 Total Number of Patients Tested 224

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13, for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on our community.