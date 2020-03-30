Deported sex offender arrested in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A sex offender was arrested Sunday after entering the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP said the man was arrested approximately 22 miles west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and conducted a criminal history screening that identified the man as Odilfido Guerra-Morales, a 57-year-old Honduran national, who had a conviction on November 2, 2015, for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 out of Los Angeles.

The man was sentenced to three years in prison for his conviction.

Guerra was previously ordered removed from the United States to Honduras on June 12, 2019.

Guerra is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.