Arizona Governor issues stay at home order

Mayors across the state requested order

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Arizona) issued a statewide stay at home order Monday afternoon.

The order takes effect Tuesday at the close of business. It instructs all Arizona residents to remain in their homes, except for essential needs, to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Under the order the following activities are defined as "essential":

Employment, or to volunteer or participate in essential functions

Employment if, as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home, and the business is not open to serve the public

To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services

Ducey says he made the decision to call for the shutdown after receiving new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It also comes at the recommendation of public health officials.

“Our order takes a uniquely Arizona approach,” Ducey said during a press conference. “It’s a whole, holistic approach that prioritizes all of public health, placing a focus on staying home to slow the spread, staying healthy and active, and staying connected to provide the much needed support we can provide one another in these unprecedented times.”

On Monday the governor received a letter from the mayors of seven of Arizona's largest cities calling on him to impose a statewide shutdown. He also received similar letters from faith-based groups, and professional medical organizations.

Governors from 28 states have already issued stay at home orders.

Arizona currently has 1,157 cases of coronavirus. The virus has killed 20 Arizonans. Most of the cases are concentrated in major metropolitan areas.