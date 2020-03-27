CBP arrests San Luis resident attempting to smuggle meth
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Border Patrol agents seized 22 packages of methamphetamine from a local San Luis resident Tuesday evening.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, agents, pulled over an SUV driving through a commonly used smuggling route.
Agents said a canine alerted to the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle agents found packages of meth in a rear quarter panel. CBP said the drugs are worth more than $52,000.
The driver, a 31-year-old male U.S. citizen, was arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance. The vehicle and drugs were seized.
Comments