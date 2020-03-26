Skip to Content
Missing woman found in San Luis R.C.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The missing woman from Yuma has been found, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

YCSO said the 20-year-old was located on Wednesday in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, with the assistance of the community.

Family members reunited with Eva Fernandez Quiroz and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

YCSO said Fernandez Quiroz was found uninjured.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance with sharing social media posts and information, which in turn resulted in locating Ms. Fernandez Quiroz. 

