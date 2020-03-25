Skip to Content
Power outage impacting thousands of APS customers in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Somerton residents wake up to power outages Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Public Service Electric (APS) outage map, 3,078 customers were impacted this morning. The restoration time is 11:10 a.m.

The cause of the shortage is due to a service interruption to a major power line.

Areas affected in Somerton are 8th Street To Cottonwood Dr. and Orange Grove Way To Avenue C.

