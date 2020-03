News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The lights are off and the doors are locked at the Applebee’s near 4th Avenue and Catalina Driv

Signs taped on the doors said the location closed after the restaurant could not come to a lease agreement with the property owner.

The two other Applebee’s locations in Yuma are still open, but are only doing to-go and delivery orders amid the order to close all dining rooms to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.