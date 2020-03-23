YCSO arrest suspect in Foothills robberies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A suspect was arrested Saturday morning in connection with multiple burglaries in the Foothills area.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said Isaid Lizarraga is a suspect in the robberies and faces felony charges of burglary, theft, and trafficking stolen property.

On March 6, YCSO acquired surveillance footage of the suspect breaking into the Happy Trails Daycare located at 11607 S. Fortuna Road Yuma, AZ.

The case remains open, anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.