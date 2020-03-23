BREAKING NEWS: Health officials confirm second coronavirus case in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District today announced the county’s second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

The patient is isolated and recovering at home. Health Officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly.

