Biden and Sanders battle for Arizona

Biden takes early lead statewide - Sanders makes strong showing in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice-President Joe Biden is off to an early across Arizona, but here in Yuma County Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the lead.

With 6% of the statewide votes tallied, Biden currently leads Sanders.

Arizona Democratic Presidential Primary Results - 6% reporting - 8:45 P.M. MST

Joe Biden 42.4% 199,860 Bernie Sanders 29.6% 139,419

But Sanders is out in front in Yuma County.

Arizona Democratic Presidential Primary Results - Yuma County - 24.07% reporting - 8:50 P.M. MST

Bernie Sanders 37.09% 2,827 Joe Biden 35.80% 2,728

Stay with KYMA.com throughout the night for updated results and continuing election coverage. Also, be sure to tune into News 11 Nightside, and 13 On Your Side at 10, for a live report from election central.