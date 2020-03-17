Biden and Sanders battle for Arizona
Biden takes early lead statewide - Sanders makes strong showing in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice-President Joe Biden is off to an early across Arizona, but here in Yuma County Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the lead.
With 6% of the statewide votes tallied, Biden currently leads Sanders.
Arizona Democratic Presidential Primary Results - 6% reporting - 8:45 P.M. MST
|Joe Biden
|42.4%
|199,860
|Bernie Sanders
|29.6%
|139,419
But Sanders is out in front in Yuma County.
Arizona Democratic Presidential Primary Results - Yuma County - 24.07% reporting - 8:50 P.M. MST
|Bernie Sanders
|37.09%
|2,827
|Joe Biden
|35.80%
|2,728
