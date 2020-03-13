Skip to Content
BREAKING NEWS: Arizona gets 10th coronavirus case

Second presumptive case in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A second presumptive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Pima County. That brings the total number of cases in Arizona to 10.

The Pima County Health Department announced the new case in a written statement Friday evening. It's still trying to find out how the person contracted the virus, and with whom that person may have come into contact with.

Health officials say there is no link between the new case and a person previously diagnosed with the illness.

