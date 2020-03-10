National Weather Service issues flood advisories for Yuma and Imperial Counties

News

Advisory expires at 11 p.m. MST/PST

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for western Yuma County and southeastern Imperial County.

The Yuma area has already seen an inch of rain as of 7:30 p.m. This is creating ponding in many low-lying areas.

The NWS says these areas are at risk for flooding:

Yuma

Somerton

Gadsden

The Foothills

San Luis

Blaisdell

Kinter

Andrade

Ligurta

Winterhaven

Araby

Officials warn drivers not to try to cross flooded roadways or washes. Most flood deaths actually occur in vehicles. They encourage drivers to find an alternate route rather than risk their lives.

Additionally, the Yuma Fire Department advises drivers that streets are wet and more slippery than usual. They urge drivers to slow down and increase their stopping distance.