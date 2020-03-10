Skip to Content
News
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
New
Published 7:46 pm

National Weather Service issues flood advisories for Yuma and Imperial Counties

MGN_1280x720_90531B00-ZGPKT
MGN

Advisory expires at 11 p.m. MST/PST

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for western Yuma County and southeastern Imperial County.

The Yuma area has already seen an inch of rain as of 7:30 p.m. This is creating ponding in many low-lying areas.

The NWS says these areas are at risk for flooding:

  • Yuma
  • Somerton
  • Gadsden
  • The Foothills
  • San Luis
  • Blaisdell
  • Kinter
  • Andrade
  • Ligurta
  • Winterhaven
  • Araby

Officials warn drivers not to try to cross flooded roadways or washes. Most flood deaths actually occur in vehicles. They encourage drivers to find an alternate route rather than risk their lives.

Additionally, the Yuma Fire Department advises drivers that streets are wet and more slippery than usual. They urge drivers to slow down and increase their stopping distance.

Breaking News / Imperial County / Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply