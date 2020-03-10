News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY). Across the globe governments are preparing to battle a deadly virus. As people try to stay away from those feared to be sick, there are women and men doing the exact opposite. It's a calling that many answer and although they may be different in many ways, their ambition to heal connects them all.

"It takes empathy and humility to put the lives of others before yourself"- Jason Bradley, Northern Arizona University

This year has been designated "The Year of the Nurse" and here locally the Rio Colorado Yuma Chapter of the Arizona Nurses Association is working on recognizing those who put themselves in harms way to save a life. But, in order for them to do so, they need your help. We're asked to give credit, where credit is due. Your vote will come into play in early May as the Nurses Association holds their annual celebration and honor those you picked to be Yuma's Guardian Angels.

If you're interested in voting so a nurse or nurse practitioner who has helped you or someone you loved click here. The deadline to vote is April 12, 2020.