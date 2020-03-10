Skip to Content
Flash flood warning in effect for southeastern Imperial County

Warning in effect until 10:45 p.m. PST

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Imperial County.

Law enforcement reports water flowing over Ogilby Road. They have closed it until further notice.

Officials warn anyone against trying to drive through a flooded road or wash. Most flood victims die in vehicles. Instead of taking the chance, choose an alternate route.

The NWS expects flooding to be limited to rural areas.

