Jack-knifed big rig closes part of Interstate 8

Tanker blocking westbound lanes

UPDATE 4:50 P.M.:

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is preparing to close Interstate 8 again so it can remove a tanker truck from the roadway.

The Yuma Fire Department was called to I-8 at Giss Parkway just before four Monday afternoon to handle a jack-knifed big rig. Firefighters arrived to find the tanker blocking the westbound lanes and leaking diesel fuel.

A tow truck pulled it to the shoulder, and one lane of traffic opened.

DPS says it expects to close the westbound lanes again to tow the big rig off the highway.

At this time we have no reports of injuries associated with this crash.

This was just one of several accidents, most of them minor, reported late this afternoon after the rain started falling. Firefighters warn the public that streets are very wet. They urge drivers to slow down and increase their stopping distance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A jack-knifed tractor trailer has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 at Giss Parkway.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says the wreck is at mile marker 2.

We are told the tanker has been pulled to the shoulder. YFD expects the westbound lanes of the highway to re-open soon.

No word on if anyone was injured.

