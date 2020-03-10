Almost 500 without power in Somerton

News

Power to be restored by 12:50 a.m. according to Arizona Public Service.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECYTV) - There are nearly 451 customers without power in Somerton following a major power line interruption, according to Arizona Public Service.

Power is said to be restored around 12:50 a.m., Wednesday. APS reports it went out around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday night.

The boundaries impacted include; County 14th Street to County 21 ½ Street and Salty Canal Road to Somerton Avenue.