Arizona congressman in self-imposed coronavirus quarantine

News

Rep. Paul Gosar among growing number of conservatives taking precautions after conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A U.S. Congressman from Arizona is among a growing number of conservative lawmakers choosing to self-quarantine.

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R) made the decision to isolate himself after coming in contact with a person with the coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference in the Washington, D.C. area.

Gosar tweeted this out Sunday:

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Gosar and staffers came in contact with an infected individual during the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference in Maryland last month.

"I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times." the Congressman said in a statement.

Gosar says neither he, nor his staffers are showing any symptoms.

He is among a number of lawmakers choosing to quarantine themselves after learning about their contact with a coronavirus patient. Others include: