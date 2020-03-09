Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:41 pm
Published 2:39 pm

Arizona congressman in self-imposed coronavirus quarantine

MGN_1280x720_50918P00-TMDJM
MGN
Rep. Paul Gosar, (R) Arizona

Rep. Paul Gosar among growing number of conservatives taking precautions after conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A U.S. Congressman from Arizona is among a growing number of conservative lawmakers choosing to self-quarantine.

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R) made the decision to isolate himself after coming in contact with a person with the coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference in the Washington, D.C. area.

Gosar tweeted this out Sunday:

Gosar and staffers came in contact with an infected individual during the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference in Maryland last month.

"I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times." the Congressman said in a statement.

Gosar says neither he, nor his staffers are showing any symptoms.

He is among a number of lawmakers choosing to quarantine themselves after learning about their contact with a coronavirus patient. Others include:

  • Rep. Doug Colllins, (R) Georgia
  • Sen. Ted Cruz, (R) Texas
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R) Florida

Arizona News / Coronavirus

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply