Pinal County confirms 2 presumptive cases of coronavirus

News

Brings total number of cases in Arizona to 5

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Pinal County Public Health Department have confirmed two Pinal County residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Both patients are from the same household. State and local public health officials are investigating details surrounding their cases. They're releasing no further information on those infected.

ADHS anticipates additional cases of coronavirus in Arizona. It advises residents to follow infection prevention guidelines.

The best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and other respiratory diseases, is to: