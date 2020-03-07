Pinal County confirms 2 presumptive cases of coronavirus
Brings total number of cases in Arizona to 5
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Pinal County Public Health Department have confirmed two Pinal County residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Both patients are from the same household. State and local public health officials are investigating details surrounding their cases. They're releasing no further information on those infected.
ADHS anticipates additional cases of coronavirus in Arizona. It advises residents to follow infection prevention guidelines.
The best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and other respiratory diseases, is to:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Comments