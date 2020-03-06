Arizona prepares for coronavirus to hit the courts

News

System braces itself for variety of legal issues related to outbreak

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's state court system is preparing for possible hearings and other proceedings related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The courts want to be ready to review any future emergency public health orders stemming from the coronavirus , or any other infectious or communicable disease.

An administrative order signed earlier this week by state Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel assigns at least one Superior Court judge in each of the state's 15 counties to conduct any judicial reviews of measures taken by public health agencies to prevent and control diseases.

The order also authorized presiding judges in each county to adopt or suspend local court rules and orders, if necessary. The could include having courts operate around the clock, and having Superior Courts handle cases originally filed in lower courts.