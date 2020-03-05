Nisili’s Fight: Local conversation addressing deadly opioid crisis

News

18-year-old Nisili Tuiasosopo died of a fentanyl overdose

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) calls fentanyl the deadliest drug in America.

Even the smallest dose can lead to death.

According to the Arizona Department of Health, 187 people died from opioid overdoses in Yuma County between June 2017 and February 2019.

On January 14, 2020, sadly 18-year old Nisili Tuiasosopo became another young victim.

Nisili’s father, Peter, says his daughter struggled with addiction since she was about 16-years-old.

He and his wife remember recognizing the signs of his daughter’s fentanyl use.

Peter said Nisili would sleep throughout the day and began missing school.

Eventually, Nisili opened up about her addiction.

Unfortunately, her father says even rehab wasn’t enough to save her life.

“I feel I didn’t do enough. I wasn’t there enough to do the right things or get the help that she needed," Peter said.

Adding, "When you give yourself to something mentally it’s going to control you. And that’s the awareness we’re trying to bring to help families understand their kids."

As a high school teacher, Peter says many teens are hiding their drug addiction.

That’s why he believes it's up to the community to address this issue before it gets out of hand.

Nisili’s Fight is a nonprofit organization made to honor his daughter.

Friday at 5 pm the non-profit will hold its first community meeting.

It's an open conversation bringing awareness to the opioid crisis among teens in Yuma.

The event will be held at the corner of 16th street and 4th avenue.

Visit the group's Facebook page for additional details.