More migrants being released into the United States

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The Department of Homeland Security says less than 5,000 Haitian migrants remain camped in Del Rio, Texas.

Officials say many of them are being released in the United States with notices to appear in immigration court or to an immigration office. The move undercuts the Biden Administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion to Haiti.

The releases come despite a massive effort to expel Haitians on flights under pandemic-related authority that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum.