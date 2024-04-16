Don’t whine, “Come Wine at Yuma City Hall” to benefit local organizations that help those in need

Funds raised will go toward M.I.K.I.D and Catholic Community Services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Come Wine at City Hall" is an event happening Thurs. April 18 from 6-8 p.m. The event is 21+ and tickets are $50 each.

The fundraiser is benefiting two locals organizations, Mentally Ill Kids in Distress (M.I.K.I.D.) and Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona advocates for families, the elderly, adults with disabilities, and victims of crime.

M.I.K.I.D. is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and youth through a family centered approach.

It's the largest family-run behavioral health organization in Arizona.

Jennifer Sterenberg, M.I.K.I.D. community outreach coordinator, has been working for the non-profit for about three years, and says M.I.K.I.D. has been in Arizona for about 37 years and about 12 years in Yuma County.

"M.I.K.I.D. started out as a support group. It has really worked itself into field trips, family support groups, all kinds of ways," explains Sterenberg. "We help children through programs at our facility on Pacific Avenue, and we do a lot of things with the school to help children be able to really focus while they're in school. We also help parents navigate the system."

M.I.K.I.D. helps everyone from birth to the age of 25.

It also offers behavioral and mental health services for children, youth and families.

M.I.K.I.D. can be so effective with helping families because most of their staff have “lived experience” and they can really relate to what challenges a family might be facing.

"So over 80% of our staff and 50% of our board have dealt with a mental health crisis either in their family or with a loved one or with a child," says Sterenberg. "So they can really understand and really impact families by their their own testimonies that they've been through."

This organization even hits home for Sterenberg.

"I have had a live life experience. My sister committed suicide and so I feel that this service we offer through M.I.K.I.D. really does benefit our community," Sterenberg continues. "I know that we don't have a lot of mental health resources in our rural area, and I'm very grateful for this organization and how we help families and impact families in our community."

Last year, M.I.K.I.D. helped over 4,000 children and youth with various mental or behavioral health needs such as autism, depression, bipolar, and ADHD.

It also serves about 300 families in Yuma County right now.

"We have gotten kids able from just being at home and to out in the community, being able to make friends and being able to work at different organizations in Yuma, where they started out as an internship but then eventually were hired," Sterenberg says. "They really are part of our community and we are helping them become better community members."

You're all invited to "Come Wine at City Hall" Thurs. April 18 from 6-8 p.m. to support these amazing causes.

"This event is significant because it showcases and it shines a light on both Catholic Community Services and M.I.K.I.D. and the impactful work we both do in Yuma County," Sterenberg mentions. "We both serve families and we both come from a place of love."

Those attending can expect a glass of wine, talk with Mayor Doug Nicholls and friends, and bid on a live action diamond and gold necklace, which was donated by Paul Bensel.

Raffle items will also be raffled off to raise more money.

Tickets are limited. You can reach out to Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona to find out if there are any more available.

If you are unable to make it but still want to support, you can donate to the organizations or reach out to see how you can volunteer.