April 15th is National Tax Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you've been waiting until the last minute to file your taxes, the time is now.

April 15 is National Tax Day, meaning the federal income tax filing deadline is midnight.

If you need more time to finish filing, those who qualify can file for an extension to avoid a failure-to-file penalty.

You can also apply for payment arrangements for those who owe if you can't pay in full by Monday night.

We spoke with a local tax analyst about what a person should do if they still haven't filed.

"Honestly, it's just been a crazy day today, so far. People are in panic mode, but there's no need to be in panic mode. Just come on in, let us do it, and it takes all your, eases the pain for you," says Bryce Becker, Manager and Senior Tax Analyst at H&R Block, located on 16th Street and Avenue B in Yuma.

Many local tax preparation companies will be keeping their doors open later than usual, for those still looking to file before the deadline.