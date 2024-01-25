Proceeds from Cool January Classic Car Show benefit Humane Society of Yuma

Come enjoy a car show, food and music in your backyard to support a good cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd annual Cool January Classic Car Show will be Saturday Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Carefree Village Resort (CVR) in Yuma.

The event is free to the public and right before the show starts, there will be a "Cruising the Village" parade taking place at 10:30 a.m.

Rusty Knapp, activities director with CVR says the more cars showcased, the merrier.

In 2023, they expected 50-60 cars but ended up with about 80 and anticipate even more this year.

You can pre-register at CVR located at 3900 S. Ave 8 1/2 E. for $25 or register the day of for $35.

The net proceeds are benefitting the Humane Society of Yuma.

In order to enter your car into the show, it must pass qualifications in order to be judged.

"Anything 20 years or over. We have awards for each classification, whether it's stock, modified, depending on the year," says Knapp. "We also have some fun awards for example, we will have the make out car award, maybe someone's got a huge backseat. We have the best eyes award which means the best headlight headlights."

There will be 13 trophies and numerous plaques to win.

KYMA's Melissa Zaremba and Samantha Byrd, along with city councilwoman Carol Smith will be celebrity judges selecting the Celebrities Choice Award.

Besides the car show, there will be a food truck and a live DJ to keep you on your feet.

A sock hop will be taking place in the evening at 7:00.

"The sock hop is fun. It's music beginning in the late 50's, 60's, 70's and reaching up into the early 80s. We'll have best dressed male and best dressed female with cash prizes," explains Knapp.

Knapp is asking the community to come on out and support a good cause if you're free Saturday afternoon.

"Have some fun. Have some food, listen to music and look at some great great cars," says Knapp.