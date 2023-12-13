UFC Star Kelvin Gastelum hosting a toy drive in Yuma

Help spread some holiday joy by bringing a toy and enjoy some goodies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UFC Star Kelvin Gastelum from Yuma, graduate of Cibola High School is giving back to his local community by hosting his first toy drive on Friday Dec. 15.

Gastelum is asking for locals to do their part, find the holiday spirit and donate a toy.

KG's Christmas Toy Drive will be located at Yuma Grit Combat Athletics on 1472 S 2nd Ave. from 9 a.m. - noon.

Gastelum says he was inspired to help his community and he's now in the position to do it.

"I grew up very, you know, very humble as well. You know, there's a lot of needy families in this town," says Gastelum. "And, you know, growing up, I was one of these kids that got a lot of help from from the community and I want to be able to give back as well. I know how much it meant to me."

He said he's not asking for money, just toys to children of any age.

He and his team will be handing out the gifts later the same day to local charities across Yuma County, as well as knock on some doors.

There will be free giveaways, including a signed pair of UFC gloves.

There will also be free coffee and donuts provided.