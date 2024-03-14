Eating well doesn’t offset poor sleep

(CNN, KYMA, KECY) - Eating well does not offset the negative affects of poor sleep.

That's according to a new study published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Researchers looked at health outcomes for more than 500,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

It found that those who slept for fewer than six hours were nearly twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

That risk did not improve for those with the healthiest diets.

Experts say the findings confirm a link between poor sleep and diabetes and not a cause-and-effect relationship.

In order to get enough rest, they recommend establishing a consistent sleep schedule.

People at risk should also avoid caffeine and alcohol before bed.