Allo Fiber teamed with ARIZONA@WORK hosting its Hiring Event

today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Allo Fiber partnered up with ARIZONA@WORK on Wednesday to help host its Hiring Event.

Over 200 people attended the event, ready for a chance at employment.

The event featured instructional presentations and opportunities to speak with recruiters and managers one-on-one.

Computers were also available for attendees to apply on-site.

Available positions include customer service, technical, and management positions.

"We work with various job seekers in the community, we provide job search assistance, training, and occupational certificates, that we partner on with various entities here in Yuma county. So, our goal is to be able to provide employment opportunities but also upscale individuals," says Mariana Martinez, the Employer Engagement Coordinator at ARIZONA@WORK.

Arizona at work says this is the second hiring event with Allo Fiber, with plans of hosting more.

Allo Fiber adds that they are still actively recruiting in Yuma County and San Luis.

