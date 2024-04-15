Allo Fiber to host its Hiring Event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Allo Fiber is partnering with ARIZONA@WORK to host a hiring event.

Allo Fiber is a local provider of high-speed internet, television, and telephone services to residents and businesses.

Allo urges attendees to come prepared and dressed to impress with resumes in hand.

Employers will be conducting on-site interviews as well as granting job offers.

Available positions include customer service, technical, and management positions.

"It just opens up employment opportunities for local people to just come, one and then two, it gives them an opportunity if there's something that their currently looking for, in certain areas, they can come to apply," says Abel Garcia, the Public Relations and Event Coordinator for Allo Fiber.

This hiring event takes place on Wednesday from 1:00p-4:00p at the Martin Luther King Youth Center in Yuma.

To pre-register for the event, click here.