AWC to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new cybersecurity lab
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fernandez Family Cybersecurity Lab.
In a press release, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 5:00pm at the Business Administration building, room 101, and outside at AWC Yuma Campus.
AWC says the program is designed to "meet a strong local workforce need."
AWC also says students will utilize the lab "to obtain a number of certificates through Fortinet, starting with the Fortinet Foundational Certificate, the Fortinet Associate Certificate, and additional Professional Certifications ranging from Network Security to Security Operations."
"The goal of the courses is to give a solid foundation of practicality within the cybersecurity field so that upon completion of the courses, students will be able to jump into the workforce with real world experience and confidence."Quentin Henning, AWC Cybersecurity Professor