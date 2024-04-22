AWC to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new cybersecurity lab

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fernandez Family Cybersecurity Lab.

In a press release, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 5:00pm at the Business Administration building, room 101, and outside at AWC Yuma Campus.

AWC says the program is designed to "meet a strong local workforce need."

AWC also says students will utilize the lab "to obtain a number of certificates through Fortinet, starting with the Fortinet Foundational Certificate, the Fortinet Associate Certificate, and additional Professional Certifications ranging from Network Security to Security Operations."