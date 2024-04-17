Crane Elementary School District employees to see increase in salary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District (CESD) says it's offering the highest base salary for classroom teachers in Yuma County after getting a new compensation package.

The package offers a 4% salary increase and a $750 stipend to all employees hired before 2024.

"We are like really excited for that, and I think that as a teacher we deserve it" said Karla Herrera, second year kindergarten teacher.

Several other teachers were excited about the news.

"There was definitely excitement across the campus. Some of the hard to fill stipends that were provided for teachers were not provided for all classroom teachers and now they are, so teachers were really excited to hear about that." Lavon Pina, Development Coach at Crane Elementary School District

Since 2016, the district has approved a 39% salary increases for non-teacher district personnel and a 50% increase for all classroom teachers.

The board also approved an additional $3,000 increase to the base salary for all Crane District teachers.

"It’s exciting. It makes me proud to be part of the Crane crew, and I just hope that everyone is able to see that. I hope that it brings more educators to our district that um because they deserve that. They deserve that compensation, and I’m excited and proud that we’re able to provide that for them." Lavon Pina, Development Coach at Crane Elementary School District

The package was approved by the Crane Governing Board last Tuesday and will go into effect starting July 1.