NAU Yuma offering new Clinical Mental Health Counseling program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting in the fall of 2024, Northern Arizona University (NAU) Yuma will offer a new Clinical Mental Health Counseling program.

This three-year course will prepare students to deliver counseling services within a wide variety of settings including individual, couple, and family environments.

Graduates of this program will enter the community ready to practice as associate counselors on their way to practice as licensed professional counselors.

"In Yuma, there is, first of all, there's a lot of mental health needs that exist, and maybe increasing over time, and then there's also a need for a lot more licensed counselors and clinicians," said Ryan Cheung, Assistant Clinical Professor and Program Coordinator.

NAU Yuma urges those who'd like to join to act fast, as spots are filling up.

For more information on applying visit https://nau.edu/ed-psych/ma-clinical-mental-health-counseling/.