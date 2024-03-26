Gadsden ESD #32 teacher selected as IXL’s Elite 100 Teachers

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (ESD) #32 has announced that Morayma Barraza, Rio Colorado Elementary School's fifth grade teacher, has been selected as one of IXL's Elite 100 Teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

In a press release, IXL Math is a comprehensive pre-K through 12th grade math program, whose curriculum "promotes rigor by helping students develop a conceptual understanding of math, build procedural fluency and tackle problems that have real-world applications."

The press release also mentions that the Elite 100 is an exclusive group of teachers that have accomplished the most on IXL.

"Mrs. Barraza has been in our district for over 11 years, starting off as an Instructional Assistant and now a certified teacher. She creates a classroom with extremely high expectations while motivating and encouraging her students to strive for their personal best." Bethany Loucks, Principal for Rio Colorado Elementary School

To learn more about Barraza and the Elite 100, read the press release below.